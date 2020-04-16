J-K administration allows 2G internet service for postpaid and verified prepaid sims till Apr 27

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has extended the 2G mobile internet services in the region till April 27 for postpaid and only verified prepaid sims. According to an order issued by the Home Department, Jammu and Kashmir government, "The mobile data services shall be restricted to 2G only. The postpaid sim card holders shall continue to be provided access to the internet, these services shall not be made available on prepaid sim cards unless verified as per the norms applicable for postpaid connections."

Furthermore, fixed-line internet connectivity shall continue "to be made available with Mac-binding." The IsGP, Jammu/Kashmir, have been asked to ensure communication of the direction to the service providers and their implementation. The order which comes into effect on April 16 shall remain in force till April 27, according to the order issued by Principal Secretary to the Government, Shaleen Kabra, on April 15. (ANI)

