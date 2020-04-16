268 British nationals stranded in Kerala airlifted to London
ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 16-04-2020 04:34 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 04:34 IST
As many as 268 British citizens stranded in Kerala due to the nationwide lockdown were airlifted by British Airways on Wednesday from Thiruvananthapuram and Cochin International Airports. The flight took off from Thiruvananthapuram to London's Heathrow Airport with 110 passengers at 7.30 pm. Later, 158 more passengers boarded the flight from Cochin airport at 10.07 pm.
A medical team, including four doctors, screened the passengers at the Thiruvananthapuram airport before they boarded the flight. Earlier this month, the first charter flight from India reached London's Stansted with 317 British nationals on board from Goa.
The British government had earlier announced the operation of 19 chartered flights to evacuate its nationals who are stranded in India amid travel restrictions owing to the coronavirus crisis. (ANI)
