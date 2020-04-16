Left Menu
11 more COVID-19 cases reported from Mumbai's Dharavi

With 11 more COVID-19 cases reported from Dharavi in Mumbai, the total number of coronavirus cases in the area has risen to 71, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-04-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 13:54 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Out of the 71 cases, eight patients have died due to the infection so far.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 2916 positive coronavirus cases have been reported from Maharashtra as of Thursday. Of the 2,916 cases; 295 patients have been cured and discharged while 187 lost their lives due to the coronavirus.

The total number of cases in India has now climbed to 12,380. Out of these cases, 1489 have been cured/discharged/migrated while 414 deaths have been reported so far, as per the latest data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

