Tiger kills villager in forests of Gadchiroli

Gadchiroli, Apr 16 (PTI)A 40-year-old man was killed by a tiger at Aramori forest range in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Thursday, a forest official said. The incident took place at around 8 am, when Gyaneshwar Kamble ventured into the forest along with his friend to pick some flowers, the official said.

The tiger attacked Kamble and dragged him away, while his friend climbed a tree to escape the big cat, he said. Forest officials were subsequently alerted and the villager's body was found 150 metres from the scene of attack, he added.

The deceased's body was sent for post-mortem, the official said, adding that his family was given a temporary relief of Rs 30,000..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.