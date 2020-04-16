Firing: Two killed in UP's Sambhal

Two people were killed in a firing following a dispute over some issue between two neighbours at Ramnagar village here on Thursday, police said. The deceased, identified as Mehmood (52) and Ilyas (50), suffered gunshot injuries in the incident and died at a Moradabad hospital, Sambhal Circle Officer Siddharth Kumar said

The trouble started when the neighbours working in their agricultural fields got involved in a dispute after which one of them, identified as Salim, opened fired

In the firing, Mehmood and Ilyas were killed. The accused has been arrested and investigation is on, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

