New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm. . DEL69 HR-VIRUS-CASES Nine members of family test positive for coronavirus in Panchkula Chandigarh: With nine members of a family from Panchkula testing positive for coronavirus, the total number of cases in Haryana rose to 213 on Thursday, officials said. DES17 CH-VIRUS-CHILDREN-PSYCHIATRIST Covid-19: Parents should address needs of children with compassion, says PGIMER psychiatry head Chandigarh: The coronavirus pandemic and the resulting lockdown may impact some children's mental health and emotional well-being and parents should address their needs with compassion and a friendly approach, according to a leading psychiatrist. .

DEL64 RJ-LD VIRUS 28 fresh cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan Jaipur: Rajasthan on Thursday reported 28 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the state's virus tally to 1,104, officials said. . DES6 RJ-VIRUS-HEALTH MINISTER BJP leaders demoralising medical staff by making political statements: Rajasthan health minister Jaipur: Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma accused state BJP leaders on Thursday of demoralising the medical staff and other frontline workers engaged in combatting the coronavirus pandemic by issuing political statements. .

DES19 UP-VIRUS-CASES 2 more die of COVID-19 in UP, total cases climbs to 773 Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh reported 46 fresh coronavirus cases and two fatalities on Thursday, taking the total number of COVID-19 patients to 773 and the death toll in the state to 13, an official said. . DES14 UP- LOCKDOWN-FRENCH Stuck in lockdown, French family waits in UP village to carry on road trip Gorakhpur (UP): On a road trip across countries, a French family has been forced to break their journey in Singhorwa village in Maharajganj district due to the coronavirus lockdown. .

DES18 PB-LOCKDOWN-EXCUSES Punjab cops don’t buy excuses, 8,000 curfew violators arrested so far Chandigarh: Stepped out to buy medicines. This is among the commonest excuses people give when caught violating lockdown orders, according to Punjab police. . DES16 PB-VIRUS-ESCAPE COVID -19 suspect in Punjab escapes from hospital, caught Hoshiarpur: A COVID-19 suspect who had fled from the isolation ward of a hospital in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district was caught by police on Thursday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.