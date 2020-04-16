DGDE assures Rajnath Singh of Cantonment Boards commitment to fight COVID-19

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh today reviewed the preventive measures undertaken by 62 Cantonment Boards situated all over the country to prevent the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Director General Defence Estates (DGDE) Smt Deepa Bajwa assured Raksha Mantri of the commitment of CBs in the fight against the pandemic.

Smt Bajwa gave an overview of the ongoing actions in all cantonments, inter alia, maintenance of essential services of sanitation, medical services, and water supply. She also apprised him about the steps taken for the identification of hospitals, schools, and community halls for quarantine facilities and continuous measures for public awareness among residents; enforcement of social distancing. The provision of food and dry ration has also been made for the vulnerable sections in association with NGOs/Social Organisations. Shri Rajnath Singh was also informed that Chief Executive Officers of CBs are maintaining regular liaison with district administrations and Local Military Authorities (LMAs).

Raksha Mantri also noted that Defence Secretary Dr. Ajay Kumar has taken up the matter with the Chief Secretaries for release of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) funds to the CBs also. While acknowledging the efforts, Shri Rajnath Singh stressed that Cantonment Boards should ensure the highest standards of sanitation and hygiene and fumigation specifically in the populated Civil Areas. He stressed that special care should be taken to provide food and shelter for the vulnerable sections of migrants/daily wagers.

(With Inputs from PIB)

