Lockdown effect: Deve Gowda's grandson marriage to be low-key

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-04-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 17:33 IST
Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda's grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy is entering into wedlock in a low-key ceremony on Friday, with the family forced to shelve grand plans in view of the COVID-19 lockdown. Only close family members will attend the marriage to be held at a farmhouse in nearby Ramanagara district.

Nikhil, son of former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, will tie the nuptial knot with Revathi, the grandniece of former state housing minister M Krishnappa, at the farmhouse in Bidadi town. Both families had earlier decided to have a grand wedding ceremony in Ramanagara, the political turf of Kumaraswamy.

With congregation of any type not allowed during the lockdown to check coronavirus spread, Kumaraswamy explained in a video message that the event will be a low-key affair of two families with minimum number of people. He also appealed to his party workers, relatives and well-wishers not to visit the venue.

According to him, after the lockdown was announced, the marriage was planned at their home here itself but since social distancing will be a challenge, it was decided to organise it at Ramanagara. He cited Bengaluru being in the 'Red Zone' with maximum COVID-19 cases in the state as also a reason for shift in the venue.

"It is difficult to maintain social distancing if the event is organised at home. That's the reason we are organising the event at our farmhouse in Bidadi. I request my workers and well-wishers to avoid attending the event," Kumaraswamy said. The decision to organise the marriage was taken after consulting doctors, including those in his family, he said.

PTI GMS VS VS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

