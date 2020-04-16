3 more die of COVID-19 in West Bengal, total fatalities rise to 10

The novel coronavirus claimedthree more lives in West Bengal in the past 24 hours, raisingthe total number of fatalities to 10, Chief Secretary RajivaSinha said on Thursday

Twentyfour new cases of COVID-19 were reported fromthe state during the period, he said

The total number of cases in West Bengal now stands at188, while the Union Health Ministry has put the figure at231.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

