Left Menu
Development News Edition

OPEC cuts oil demand view again as market faces 'historic shock'

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 19:12 IST
OPEC cuts oil demand view again as market faces 'historic shock'

OPEC on Thursday again cut its forecast for 2020 global oil demand due to the "historic shock" delivered by the coronavirus outbreak, and said the reduction may not be the last. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries now expects global demand to contract by 6.9 million barrels per day, or 6.9%, in 2020, it said in a monthly report. Last month, OPEC expected a small increase in demand of 60,000 bpd.

"The oil market is currently undergoing historic shock that is abrupt, extreme and at global scale," OPEC said in the report. "Downward risks remain significant, suggesting the possibility of further adjustments, especially in the second quarter," OPEC said of the demand forecast.

Oil has collapsed in 2020 due to the slide in demand, falling to an 18-year low of $21.65 a barrel on March 30. To try to shore up the market, OPEC, Russia and other producing nations have agreed to a record supply-cut pact. OPEC expects the drop in demand this month to be the largest, seeing a contraction of 20 million bpd. Crude was trading just above $28 a barrel after the release of the OPEC report, paring an earlier gain.

Even so, OPEC expects a smaller near-term impact on demand than the International Energy Agency, which on Wednesday forecast a 29 million bpd dive in April oil demand to levels not seen in 25 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak terms as 'historic, timely' G-20 debt-relief initiative for poor countries fighting coronavirus

Cash-strapped Pakistan on Thursday termed as historic and timely the G-20 countries decision to halt debt payments by the worlds poorest nations struggling to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi during a pr...

IMF steering committee says will review adequacy of IMF resources

The steering committee of the International Monetary Fund on Thursday said it would continue to review the adequacy of the global lenders resources as it works to help its 189 member countries respond to the coronavirus pandemic.In a joint ...

ED files money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad Kandhalvi

The Enforcement Directorate ED has filed a money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad Kandhalvi, trusts liked to the Jamaat and others, officials said on Thursday. They said an Enforcement Case Information Report ECIR...

INTERVIEW-'We can't allow it': Mexico rights watchdog eyes sex trafficking

Mexico cannot keep allowing people to fall victim to human trafficking networks, its new human rights ombudsman has said, warning it will be especially vigilant over sexual exploitation.Rosario Piedra said the National Human Rights Commissi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020