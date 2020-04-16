Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally surges past 3000

A total of 165 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 107 in Mumbai, were reported in Maharashtra on Thursday.

With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 3081, according to State Health Department.

India's coronavirus tally has crossed the 12,000 mark with a total of 12,380 cases till Thursday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.