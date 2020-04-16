Delhi: Shopkeeper booked for obstructing footpath

A man was booked for obstructing the footpath near his shop and in east Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar on Thursday, police said. A video purportedly showing a constable throwing out things from the man’s shop also surfaced on social media. However, police denied the allegation and said no such thing happened.

The shopkeeper was given several warnings to clear the footpath but he threatened the constable, a senior police officer said. A case was registered against the shopkeeper under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

A similar case was also registered against another shopkeeper in the area, they said..

