Girls in Punjab's Hoshiarpur make homemade masks in battle against COVID-19

A group of girls in a village in Hoshiarpur are contributing to the fight against COVID-19 by making masks for local residents, migrant workers and those supplying essential commodities.

ANI | Hoshiarpur (Punjab) | Updated: 17-04-2020 00:38 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 00:38 IST
Alka, a girl from the group, talks to ANI in Hoshiarpur on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A group of girls in a village in Hoshiarpur are contributing to the fight against COVID-19 by making masks for local residents, migrant workers and those supplying essential commodities. Alka, second-year MA Hindi student, said that the group makes 150-200 masks a day.

"Doctors, police and many others are fighting a battle against COVID-19. Since our college is closed and we are free, so we decided to make masks to support the battle against COVID-19. Our village head is also helping us. Earlier we use to make 70-100 masks and now we are preparing 150-200 masks," Alka told ANI. "Usually we prepare masks from 10 am to 4 pm daily. We will continue to do so until we win this fight," she added.

The girls in GugwaalHaar village situated in the Hajipur block of Hoshiarpur are working tirelessly to safeguard people from COVID-19 infections by making and distributing face masks free of cost. Tania, one of the girls in the group said that whatever she can do to fight against COVID-19, she will do.

"The whole world is fighting a battle against COVID-19. Everyone is contributing in the battle. So we were also motivated to do something. Whatever we can do to fight against COVID-19, we will do. I appeal everyone to contribute in this fight as per their capabilities," she said. The group is led by the village Sarpanch Narinder Singh.

"The girls came to me with a proposal that they want to help the nation's fight against COVID-19. We decided to help them. We are giving them clothes and they are making masks. We salute the youth power who are combating COVID-19," Singh said. (ANI)

