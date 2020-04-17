Left Menu
Development News Edition

Meghalaya: 9 persons including family, domestic help of Index patient test COVID-19 positive

A total of 9 individuals, including family and domestic help of the Index patient, have tested positive for COVID-19, said state government on Thursday.

ANI | East Khasi Hills (Meghalaya) | Updated: 17-04-2020 01:47 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 01:47 IST
Meghalaya: 9 persons including family, domestic help of Index patient test COVID-19 positive
Chief Minister Conrad Sangma (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

A total of 9 individuals, including family and domestic help of the Index patient, have tested positive for COVID-19, said state government on Thursday. According to a release by the Meghalaya government, 382 individuals including 218 doctors, staff and in-patients of Bethany Hospital, Shillong had been tested since the first positive patient was detected on April 13. Out of these 9 individuals had tested positive, 246 had tested negative, while results were awaited for 127 others.

According to the release, all positive cases were the family and domestic help of the Index patient and no other doctor, staff or in-patients at the institution had tested positive so far. Meanwhile, curfew will be imposed in Shillong Agglomeration and adjoining areas with effect from 6 am on Friday to 6 am on April 20, according to an order by the District Magistrate's Office, East Khasi Hills district.

However, the wholesale traders have been granted an exemption to keep their establishments open from 9 am to 4 pm today, according to the order. Earlier, the Meghalaya government had imposed 48 hours curfew in Shillong with the first case of coronavirus being detected in the state capital, according to Sangma on April 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Killing Eve Season 3 episode 2 synopsis revealed, Is the series on Netflix in UK?

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus lockdown in S Africa to be phased out gradually: Govt

South Africa on Thursday announced that the national lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic will be phased out, with some restrictions likely to remain in force for a very long time. When we do stop the lockdown, we cannot do it abruptly - that ...

France's coronavirus death toll nears 18,000, but some good omens

Frances registered death toll from coronavirus infections rose towards 18,000 on Thursday, but some data suggested the spread of the disease was slowing after a one-month-old national lockdown, officials said.During a press conference Jerom...

U.S. gives $5 million to Palestinians amid pandemic, after years of aid cuts

The United States is giving 5 million to the Palestinians to help them fight the coronavirus epidemic, a U.S. envoy said on Thursday. The donation announced by U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman follows years of aid cuts by President ...

With 245 new cases, Indore's COVID-19 count reaches 842

With an increase of 245 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the number of cases in the district has risen to 842, according to Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr. Praveen Jadia. According to the bulletin issued by Dr Jadia, of the 245 n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020