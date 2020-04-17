MP: Cop runs fitness challenge for lockdown violators

Left Menu
PTI | Betul | Updated: 17-04-2020 10:01 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 10:01 IST
A policeman in Madhya Pradesh's Betul city ran a fitness challenge for three lockdown violators who allegedly claimed that they had stepped out of their homes for a walk as they had put on weight during the lockdown. Trainee deputy superintendent of police Santosh Patel caught three youngsters strolling around College Road in Ganj police station area on April 14, an official said on Friday.

On being questioned, the trio claimed that they had stepped out for a walk, as they had put on weight by staying at home without any exercise for the last couple of weeks, he said. At this point, Patel, who is also in-charge of Ganj police station, challenged them to do 30 push-ups with him or pay a fine of Rs 1,000, the official said.

"Two of them could not even perform 10 push-ups, while one of them gave up after doing 20-25 without keeping a proper count," said Patel, who managed to win the challenge by completing his set of 30 push-ups. The trio had to cough up Rs 1,000 as a fine for venturing out during the lockdown and driving a two-wheeler without any valid papers.

"I warned them to follow the lockdown guidelines religiously as it is in their own interest and exercise on their rooftops instead," Patel added..

