Lockdown: Palghar industries asked to prepare for operations

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 17-04-2020 13:05 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 13:05 IST
The district administration of Palghar in Maharashtra on Friday asked industries in the area to be prepared to start operations, in keeping with the directives issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. In a letter, collector Dr Kailas Shinde asked the industries in the rural parts of the district to keep things in order in case they are asked to begin operations on April 20.

The collector wrote to industrial associations at Boisar, Palghar, Vasai, Wada and Dahanu, asking them to follow the directives of the MHA. Industries in the rural areas that are permitted to operate will function with limited staff and also provide accommodation for workers or provide dedicated transport to its employees, the collector's letter stated.

In an order dated April 15, the MHA gave detailed directions to industries, which are allowed to function, and the manner in which they will operate. As per the MHA directives, industries located in rural areas outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities will be allowed to operate.

