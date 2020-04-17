Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thousand New Zealanders stranded overseas receiving Superannuation

Carmel Sepuloni said these temporary changes will give relief to those senior New Zealanders and beneficiaries trying to return home but are unable to due to the strict global travel restrictions and border closures in place to fight COVID-19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 17-04-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 14:10 IST
Thousand New Zealanders stranded overseas receiving Superannuation
Seniors Minister Tracey Martin said the changes will help all those superannuitants who have been caught by the shutdown in international travel. Image Credit: ANI

Over two and a half thousand New Zealanders stranded overseas who receive Superannuation, Veteran's Pension or the main benefit, will keep being paid with a temporary relaxation in policy, Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni and Minister for Seniors Tracey Martin announced today.

Changes will be introduced from 20 April 2020 and be in place for six months.

Carmel Sepuloni said these temporary changes will give relief to those senior New Zealanders and beneficiaries trying to return home but are unable to due to the strict global travel restrictions and border closures in place to fight COVID-19.

"Payments from MSD generally stop when a person leaves the country. However, from Monday, the policy is to pay or resume payments on hold or stopped from the date that they had expected to return to New Zealand in circumstances where their return home was impeded by COVID-19 restrictions."

Seniors Minister Tracey Martin said the changes will help all those superannuitants who have been caught by the shutdown in international travel.

"In the current situation, where it's very difficult for people to return home, it makes sense to relax these rules and provide support," she said.

Carmel Sepuloni adds that the MSD has been proactive in responding to impacts of COVID-19 by applying new ways of working to support more New Zealanders than ever before.

"But we are also aware we have superannuitants and beneficiaries that require flexibility and commitment to their well-being during this unprecedented time."

MFAT is currently providing its largest-ever consular assistance programme to help New Zealanders return home. Since 14 March, when the Government advised New Zealanders to avoid non-essential travel overseas around 80,000 New Zealand citizens and permanent residents returned to New Zealand. However many remain stranded offshore.

Currently, there are 764 superannuitants and 1,871 beneficiaries overseas with suspended payments.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 patient dies in Pune, district's death toll reaches 48

A COVID-19 patient, who was also suffering from other serious illnesses, died in Pune on Friday. A 50-year-old man tested positive for coronavirus died at Sasoon Hospital in Pune. He was also suffering from comorbidity, said State Health De...

Yes Bank scam: Wadhawan brothers' plea for FIR copy rejected

A special court here has rejected the plea of DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan and his brother Dheeraj, seeking inspection and certified copies of the FIR registered against them in connection with the Yes Bank scam. The plea was rejected by th...

Security forces surround attackers who killed SPO in Kishtwar

A gunbattle has broken out between security forces and the suspected terrorists who killed a special police officer and critically injured his colleague in Jammu and Kashmirs Kishtwar district early this week, officials said. On Monday, the...

Passenger vehicle dispatches likely to decline by 10-12 pc in FY21 : Icra

New Delhi, Apr 17 PTI&#160; Domestic passenger vehicle PV dispatches are likely to decline by 10-12 per cent in the current financial year due to COVID-19 pandemic, rating agency Icra said on Friday. Icra said the lockdown will put financia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020