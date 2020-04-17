Gujarat CMO hails Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre over COVID-19 genome sequence
The Chief Minister's Office, Gujarat, on Friday lauded the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre over the COVID-19 genome sequence.ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 17-04-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 14:49 IST
The Chief Minister's Office, Gujarat, on Friday lauded the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre over the COVID-19 genome sequence. "Gujarat is proud of scientists at Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre, the only state government lab in India that has reported COVID-19 whole genome sequence which will be helpful in tracking origin, drug targets, vaccine and association with virulence," Chief Minister's Office, Gujarat said.
Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary-Health in the state government had earlier said that the research centre has done the sequencing of the whole genome of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. "This will be helpful in tracking origin, drug targets, vaccine and association with virulence," said the Principal Secretary.
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Gujarat has 930 COVID-19 cases, including 73 cured/discharged/migrated and 36 deaths. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Gujarat
- India
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
- COVID
ALSO READ
52-yr-old COVID-19 patient dies in Vadodara; Gujarat toll reaches 7: Official.
Gujarat cops identify 12 more who attended Nizamuddin event
78-year-old man dies of Covid-19 in Gujarat
Gujarat: one more coronavirus case found, one patient dies
One more dies in Gujarat due to coronavirus; toll reaches 8