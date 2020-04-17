Left Menu
En route to hospital, woman gives birth inside police jeep in west Delhi's Khyala

17-04-2020
A woman delivered a baby boy inside a police jeep amid the ongoing lockdown while they were on their way to a hospital in west Delhi's Khyala, police said on Friday. The pregnant woman along with her family went to the police station and met a woman constable Suman on Thursday night, they said.

“The family requested the constable to seek an ambulance for the woman. The constable informed her seniors and a police gypsy was sent,” said Deepak Purohit, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West). The pregnant woman, Mini Kumar, was in labour and delivered the baby inside the police jeep, the DCP said.

According to police, the jeep was hardly one kilometre away from the hospital when the woman delivered the baby. Her husband and sister pulled out the baby while the woman constable helped in the delivery. The doctors were informed and they came to the jeep with their medical equipment. The baby was wrapped in a towel and handed over to the doctors later who took care of both of them.

Both the mother and baby are healthy and have been shifted to the hospital, police added..

