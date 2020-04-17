App to help Bhubaneswar residents order essential items online

Civic authorities in Bhubaneswar are set to launch a mobile application, which would enable local people to order essential items online without having to venture out on the streets. With "social distancing emerging as the main weapon for fighting COVID-19", the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to come up with an app that would connect grocery shops and vegetable vendors with local residents, who can then place orders sitting at home, an official said.

The 'TickMe' app will alert the customers when the order is ready for delivery or pickup, the BMC official said. "Currently, the civic authorities, in collaboration with the Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL), are making an inventory of local shops selling essential items. Once it is in place, customers will be notified about the app," he said.

Designed by a team based out of North Carolina in the US, the app will be available on Android and iOS platforms. "Citizens can now avoid visiting stores amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The authorities are trying to make the app disabled-friendly. Users will have to register themselveson the app with an email address," he said.

Shops willing to get listed on the app will have to send a request to the authorities at 'contactUs@tickme.app'. "Shop owners can go live within five minutes once their request has been approved. They can notify their customers that their shops are accepting online orders for pickup or delivery," the official added.

