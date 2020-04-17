Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kuwait processing applications from Indians under amnesty scheme: MEA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 15:48 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 15:48 IST
Kuwait processing applications from Indians under amnesty scheme: MEA

Kuwait has started processing applications from Indian workers under the amnesty scheme declared by its government in view of difficulties caused by the coronavirus outbreak, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Friday. Muraleedharan said over 3,000 Indians working in Kuwait submitted their applications under the scheme on Thursday.

"Kuwaiti authorities have started processing applications from Indian workers under amnesty scheme declared by their government and over 3,000 Indian workers submitted applications yesterday. MEA has already waived off the Emergency Certificate fee," he said in a tweet. On Thursday, Muraleedharan said that the External Affairs Ministry has approved waiver of fee for Emergency Certificates to Indian nationals covered under the amnesty declared by the Kuwait government.

Kuwait has announced an amnesty till April 30 for those who do not have valid residency permits in the country. The initiative allows such people to leave the country without paying any fines. Kuwait has recorded 1,405 positive cases and three deaths due to coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

In a coronavirus world, Biden seeks ways to close money gap with Trump

Joe Biden is starting to get the help he needs to compete with President Donald Trumps massive election war chest, although the Democrat has a huge shortfall to make up in the coming months.Former Barack Obama staffers are planning to raise...

Doping-Russian coach gets four-year ban for trying to bribe official

Russian track and field coach Andrei Eremenko has been banned for four years after attempting to bribe a dope tester in 2017, the Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS said in a statement. The coach had initially been cleared by the anti-dopin...

Combating COVID-19: Northern Railway ensures supply of essential items

In a bid to ensure supply of essential items during the lockdown, the Northern Railway is continuing to deliver essential commodities through its freight services to help the country combat the coronavirus. Due to the lockdown, loading requ...

Ukraine court rejects Chinese appeal in aerospace deal opposed by Washington

A Kyiv court has rejected an appeal by Chinese investors to unfreeze the shares of a Ukrainian aircraft engine maker, a setback for the Chinese company that has sought to acquire the Ukrainian firm in a deal opposed by the United States.Chi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020