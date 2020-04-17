Kuwait processing applications from Indians under amnesty scheme: MEA

Kuwait has started processing applications from Indian workers under the amnesty scheme declared by its government in view of difficulties caused by the coronavirus outbreak, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Friday. Muraleedharan said over 3,000 Indians working in Kuwait submitted their applications under the scheme on Thursday.

"Kuwaiti authorities have started processing applications from Indian workers under amnesty scheme declared by their government and over 3,000 Indian workers submitted applications yesterday. MEA has already waived off the Emergency Certificate fee," he said in a tweet. On Thursday, Muraleedharan said that the External Affairs Ministry has approved waiver of fee for Emergency Certificates to Indian nationals covered under the amnesty declared by the Kuwait government.

Kuwait has announced an amnesty till April 30 for those who do not have valid residency permits in the country. The initiative allows such people to leave the country without paying any fines. Kuwait has recorded 1,405 positive cases and three deaths due to coronavirus.

