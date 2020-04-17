Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP govt imports 1 lakh COVID-19 testing kits from South Korea

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 17-04-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 18:06 IST
AP govt imports 1 lakh COVID-19 testing kits from South Korea

The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday imported one lakh rapid test kits (RTKs) from South Korea to step up Covid-19 testing in the state. The AP government chartered a special flight to import the RTKs from Seoul directly to Vijayawada airport.

The kits, manufactured by SD Biosensor of South Korea, were presented to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at a high-level review meeting on Covid-19 at his camp office on Friday. With the use of RTKs, the result could be obtained in just 10 minutes on whether or not a person carried the virus.

The state government placed an order for a total of one million RTKs and the first batch of one lakh kits was delivered on Friday. The kits will be dispatched to all 13 districts in the next three days and doctors and other medical staff will be trained in their usage before they are put to actual use in a week.

With the arrival of one lakh RTKs, the government now seeks to ramp up testing of Corona cases to 17,000 per day by next week, Special Chief Secretary (Health) K S Jawahar Reddy said. "We started with 90 tests per day on February 15, with just one lab in the state. Now, with seven VRDL facilities, the testing capacity has gone up to 3,000 per day.

With RTKs and TruNat machines, the testing capacity will increase to 17,000 a day in a week," Reddy told reporters. The Medical and Health Department is also going in for pooled sample testing, wherein one sample could determine the condition of five people.

"The ICMR has suggested this method where 100 tests will give the result of 500 people. We are initially doing the pooled sample testing in Vijayawada city," the Special CS said. As part of community surveillance measures, (blood) sample collection, tracking and results would all be monitored online through a new MIS module.

In the door-to-door 'Syndromic Survey' conducted by Asha workers and ANMs recently, over 32,000 people were found to have symptoms for Covid-19. "In the next seven days, we will complete testing of all these 32,700 people," Jawahar Reddy said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK virus death toll rises by 847 to 14,576: health ministry,

UK virus death toll rises by 847 to 14,576 health ministry,...

Just wasn't available at that time: Hugh Jackman on turning down 'Cats'

Hugh Jackman, who played Jean Valjean in Tom Hoopers Les Miserables, said he did not reunite with the director on his much-derided musical Cats because of his busy scheduled. The Australian actor, in an interview with the Daily Beast, confi...

Now, Jio subscribers can recharge others' accounts, earn commission

Reliance Jio has introduced a new system to enable its subscribers to recharge the account of any customer on its network through a mobile app and also earn around 4 per cent commission. The development comes at a time when many people a...

UK fundraiser helps Indian-origin COVID-19 victim with funeral costs

An online fundraising drive to cover the funeral expenses of an Indian-origin woman, who died of COVID-19 while her daughter is battling the deadly virus, attracted over 6,000 pounds within a day. Anusuya Chandra Mohan, in her 60s, passed a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020