Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man tests positive for COVID-19 in A&N Islands, first case to be found in pool testing

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 17-04-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 18:10 IST
Man tests positive for COVID-19 in A&N Islands, first case to be found in pool testing

A government employee tested positive for the COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Friday, officials said. The 49-year-old man is the first positive case after the administration started pool testing of samples, they said.

The man, a resident of the South Andaman district, has been admitted to the designated hospital, said Avijit Roy, the nodal officer for the disease in the Union Territory. His nine family members have been sent to a quarantine facility, the officials said.

The officials said they are trying to find out how this man got infected. The fresh case has taken the total number of people infected with the deadly virus to 12 in the Union Territory.

Ten of them tested positive after attending the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin last month, while the eleventh patient was a woman who returned from Kolkata on the same flight with them on March 24. The ten patients were declared cured a few days back and the woman's second test report came in as negative earlier in the day, officials said.

The administration has adopted the "pool testing" method using less kits for more tests in the fight against the deadly virus. The new method has been effective for efficiently utilising the resources available to combat the coronavirus outbreak here in these remote islands, according to the officials. The new method involves testing multiple samples in a single test. If a batch tests positive, then everyone whose samples were a part of that batch would have to be tested separately.

"Five samples per testing kit are used. So, 25 kits are required for testing 100 samples," a health department official had earlier said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

South Asia coronavirus cases hit 22,000 as Maldives locks down capital

The number of people infected with the coronavirus crossed 22,000 in densely populated South Asia on Friday driven by a rise in cases in India as the tiny Indian Ocean island nation of Maldives locked down its capital.Health officials have ...

UK virus death toll rises by 847 to 14,576: health ministry,

UK virus death toll rises by 847 to 14,576 health ministry,...

Just wasn't available at that time: Hugh Jackman on turning down 'Cats'

Hugh Jackman, who played Jean Valjean in Tom Hoopers Les Miserables, said he did not reunite with the director on his much-derided musical Cats because of his busy scheduled. The Australian actor, in an interview with the Daily Beast, confi...

Now, Jio subscribers can recharge others' accounts, earn commission

Reliance Jio has introduced a new system to enable its subscribers to recharge the account of any customer on its network through a mobile app and also earn around 4 per cent commission. The development comes at a time when many people a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020