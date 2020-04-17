Head constable dies in car crash in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A head constable attached to a police station in Saharanpur district died after the car in which he was travelling crashed into a tree near Charthawal here on Friday. The accident happened while he was heading to Saharanpur, police said.

The victim, Rajiv Kumar, was posted as head constable in Rampur Maniharan police station in Saharanpur district. His body has been sent for a post-mortem. In another incident, a police constable was seriously injured when he got struck by a kite manjha on Friday.

Police said constable Rajiv was rushed to hospital. The incident took place when Rajiv was travelling on his bike and the manjha inflicted cuts on him, police added.

