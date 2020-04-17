Delhi police register 190 cases on Friday for violating lockdown orders

Over 190 cases were registered and 3,547 people detained in Delhi on Friday for violating government orders during the coronavirus lockdown, police said. According to police data, 195 cases were registered for disobedience to a public servant's order till 5pm.

A total of 3,547 people have been detained for not complying with police directions and 363 vehicles have been impounded under Section 66 (take charge of unclaimed property) of the Delhi Police Act. Police also said they issued 793 lockdown passes but registered 152 cases against people for stepping out of their homes without wearing masks.

Since March 24, a total of 91,078 people have been detained for violating police orders..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.