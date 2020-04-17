Left Menu
3 more test positive for COVID-19 in U'khand, total climbs to 40

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 17-04-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 19:08 IST
Three more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Friday, taking the number of coronavirus cases in the state to 40, officials said. Of the latest cases, two are from Dehradun district and one from Nainital district, a health bulletin of the state government said.

With this, the total number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the state rose to 40, out of which 9 have already been discharged after recovery, it said. Dehradun DM Ashish Kumar Shrivastava said after two more persons tested positive, the number of COVID-19 patients in the district has risen to 20, out of which eight have recovered and 12 are under treatment. Ten of them are members of the Tablighi Jamaat, he said.

