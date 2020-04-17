Left Menu
IAS Association, Punjab police urge officers to donate 30 per cent of salary to COVID-19 fund

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 20:21 IST
IAS Association, Punjab police urge officers to donate 30 per cent of salary to COVID-19 fund

Chandigarh, Apr 17 (PTI) The IAS Association and Punjab police on Friday urged officers to voluntarily contribute 30 per cent of their salary for the next three months to the CM COVID-19 Relief Fund. At a meeting, IPS officers recognised the hard work of policemen, who are at great risk, both from coronavirus and also from criminal and anti-social elements, according to a statement issued by the association. They also appreciated the whole-hearted commitment of the policemen, especially the field officers, to combat the challenge.

Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh had on Thursday appealed to all Group A and B employees to contribute 30 per cent of their salary for the next three months. "Given the urgent need to support the poor people suffering extreme hardships in this scenario, an appeal should be made to all officers to contribute 30 per cent of their salary for the next three months to the Punjab CM Relief Fund-COVID-19," the statement quoting DGP Dinkar Gupta said.

The Executive Committee of the IAS officers, at a separate meeting, expressed similar sentiments and hoped that all officers would set a strong example for other state government officials.  PTI VSD  DPB.

