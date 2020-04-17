Maha lockdown: Jalna gambling den busted, 9 held

Amid lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak, police in Jalna in Maharashtra on Thursday raided a gambling den and arrested nine people. Several liquor bottles and Rs 20,500 cash were seized, a Sadar Bazar police station official said.

"All the accused are from Sambhaji Nagar area. They have been charged under the Disaster Management Act, IPC among others," said sub inspector Yogesh Chavan. In another case, Assistant Sub Inspector Kisan Momrot was suspended for allegedly hitting a woman on March 27, an official said.

