Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 cases surge to 1,310
The total number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh has surged to 1,310 including 69 deaths, said State Health Department on Friday.ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 17-04-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 20:55 IST
The total number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh has surged to 1,310 including 69 deaths, said State Health Department on Friday. "Number of COVID-19 cases surge to 1,310 in Madhya Pradesh including 69 deaths and 68 recovered/cured," State Health Department said in a statement.
The maximum number of cases so far have been reported in Indore at 842, followed by Bhopal at 197. The Health Department said 408 containment zones have been identified in the State. Of all the death cases reported, Indore has reported 47 cases, Bhopal 6 and Ujjain 6.
With 1,076 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 32 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases has surged to 13,835, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. (ANI)
