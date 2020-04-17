Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan receives 10,000 rapid test kits, to get 2 lakh more in 3 days

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-04-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 22:01 IST
Rajasthan receives 10,000 rapid test kits, to get 2 lakh more in 3 days

Rajasthan on Friday started conducting rapid tests for COVID-19 with the arrival of 10,000 testing kits, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said. He informed that 50,000 more kits will come by Friday night and the state will get 2 lakh rapid testing kits in the next three days.

"We have received 10,000 kits and started conducting rapid testing. In addition to this, PCR-based testing will continue to be done like before and there will be no compromise," he told reporters through videoconferencing. A mix of rapid tests and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) based tests, which are currently being used to in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, will help Rajasthan control and manage the coronavirus outbreak more efficiently, the chief minister said. He, however, said rapid testing is not a confirmatory test for COVID-19. A state official informed that rapid testing helps in quickly isolating patients and prevents the spread of the virus.

The test will be done at a large scale to assess the prevalence of COVID-19 in hotspots. The tests will be done at designated points on people with coronavirus-like symptoms and "super spreaders" like vegetable vendors and grocery store owners, who are likely to be in contact with multiple people. The rapid testing began in the evening and all 52 people who were checked at Jaju Dispensary area tested negative for COVID-19, an official said.

Gehlot said the state government will set up labs in every district to enhance the testing capacity from the present 4,000 tests per day to 10,000 tests per day over the next 10 days. He said the state run SMS hospital in Jaipur is part of a research team on plasma therapy.

The chief minister said the state government will also have to take "austerity measures" and manage finances accordingly as there is no revenue collection due to the lockdown. He informed that the state government has issued 1,530 licences to food processing units for direct procurement of grains from farmers and this will eliminate the chain of middlemen. He said wearing mask has been made mandatory in the state. In a meeting with district collectors, Gehlot said the state government's contingency plan for drinking water supply during the summer season is ready and an amount of Rs 65 crore has been sanctioned for the purpose.

He directed officials to ensure proper supply of drinking water during summers. Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, ministers of other departments and senior officers were present at the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Nursing staff get a rousing welcome at AIIMS' NIC

The first batch of about 30 nursing personnel at AIIMS National Cancer Institute NIC here were welcomed on their return after treating 200 COVID-19 patients.Now, these nursing staff will go for a quarantine for at least seven days as a prot...

ICMR asks states to use rapid antibody tests for surveillance in COVID-19 hotspots

The Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR has written to all states asking them to use rapid antibody tests for surveillance in COVID-19 hotspots. It underlined that the old standard frontline test for novel coronavirus diagnosis is a rea...

Pompeo tells Russia's Lavrov any new arms control talks must include China

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told his Russian counterpart on Friday that any future arms control talks must focus on an American proposal for a new arms control accord that includes Russia and China, the State Department said. Pompeo...

Mexico's indigenous towns impose their own coronavirus lockdowns

By Oscar Lopez and Christine Murray MEXICO CITY, April 17 Thomson Reuters Foundation - I ndigenous communities across Mexico have installed blockades and imposed curfews in a bid to protect their isolated towns from the new coronavirus, lea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020