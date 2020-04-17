Delhi Police head constable tests positive for COVID-19

A 44-year-old Delhi Police head constable tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Friday. The head constable was posted at Bara Hindurao Hospital in north Delhi, they said

He lives in Khajuri area and his family members have been asked to be in quarantine, the officials said

Earlier, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava approved a grant of Rs 1 lakh to any officer/staff who tests positive for COVID-19 while discharging his or her duty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

