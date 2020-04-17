Delhi Police head constable tests positive for COVID-19

Delhi Police head constable tests positive for COVID-19PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 23:20 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 23:20 IST
A 44-year-old Delhi Police head constable tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Friday. The head constable was posted at Bara Hindurao Hospital in north Delhi, they said
He lives in Khajuri area and his family members have been asked to be in quarantine, the officials said
Earlier, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava approved a grant of Rs 1 lakh to any officer/staff who tests positive for COVID-19 while discharging his or her duty.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi Police
- Delhi
- COVID
- Delhi Police Commissioner
ALSO READ
Delhi Police lodges 21 FIRs across Dwarka Dist against home quarantine violators
I am proud of my dad : Class-IV student, daughter of Delhi policeman pens an emotional letter
Delhi Police receives over 1,000 calls regarding lockdown in 24 hrs
Delhi Police personnel part of evacuation team at Nizamuddin Markaz sent on leave
Coronavirus lockdown: Delhi Police comes to help women in labour