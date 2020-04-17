605 arrested in Kolkata for defying lockdown, 128 vehicles seized

The Kolkata Police on Friday arrested 605 people in different parts of the city for defying the lockdown, a senior officer said. They were arrested during naka-checking in different areas for venturing out without a valid reason, not wearing masks and spitting in open, among others, he said.

The police also seized 128 vehicles during the day, he said. All those arrested will be prosecuted under the section dealing with disobedience of order duly promulgated, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.