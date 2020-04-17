Sixty-eight new COVID-19 cases in Pune, count 565, 3 deaths

The number of coronavirus cases in Pune district crossed the 500-mark on Friday after 68 new infections were reported, while the death toll reached 48 with three more casualties, said a health official. The number of COVID-19 cases in the district stood at 565 by late Friday evening.

"In Pune city, number of cases is 480, in neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad there are 49 cases and 36 cases in rural part of the district," the official said. While civic officials in Pune city said that with three deaths, the death toll has now reached 48 in the district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.