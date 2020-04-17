Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 lockdown: 13 booked for entering HP's Kangra without permission

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 17-04-2020 23:41 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 23:41 IST
COVID-19 lockdown: 13 booked for entering HP's Kangra without permission

Around 13 people who entered Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district without permission during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown have been identified and booked, an official said on Friday. The movement of people in Kangra district is not allowed and curfew passes are being given only in emergency situations, said Kangra Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati.

He said there will be a complete ban on entry in Kangra for those who come from coronavirus hotspots. The deputy commissioner said district residents are being regularly advised on ways to prevent COVID-19 infection.

He said legal action was initiated against more than 200 people who violated the prohibitory orders in the district. So far 285 samples have been collected from Kangra, of which only five were declared positive.

One of the positive cases died earlier last month and three recovered. There is only one active case in the district as of now, the officer said. Samples of three persons who came in contact with a COVID-19 positive case were also taken and their reports returned negative. In Kangra, 31,201 labourers and their families are living in slums. They have been provided ten days of ration, the deputy commissioner said.

Three relief camps are also being run in which food and lodging arrangements have been made for 110 people. Besides, a hunger helpline has been started in the district for the poor, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Rajnath Singh reviews functioning of AFMS to contain spread of COVID-19

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

Report says COVID-19 patients respond to Gilead's remdesivir, shares surge

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Action will be taken against hospitals if they turn away patients: Vardhan

Action would be taken against healthcare personnel if any patient needing immediate attention is turned away from hospitals without treatment, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday. He made the remarks while chairing a video co...

Russia will suspend grain exports for 6 weeks if its quota runs out in mid-May

Russia, the worlds biggest wheat exporter, will suspend grain exports until July 1 once its export quota is exhausted, which is currently expected to happen in mid-May, its deputy agriculture minister Oksana Lut said on Friday.Russia last f...

Bulgaria's Roma fear coronavirus lockdowns leave them with no means to live

Scores of Roma people protested in Bulgarias capital Sofia on Friday over feared job losses due to a stricter application of a coronavirus lockdown in their main neighbourhoods in efforts to halt the spread of the viral pandemic. Since Thur...

Brazil's Bolsonaro wants borders reopened, says worth risk

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday called for the reopening of the countrys borders, as he pushes to restart South Americas largest economy, but conceded he may be blamed if the new coronavirus outbreak worsens as a result. Bolson...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020