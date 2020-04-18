Assam deputy commissioner, SP tested negative for COVID-19

The deputy commissioner and superintendent of police of Assam's Morigaon district, who were asked to stay in quarantine as they had contact history with two COVID-19 patients, have tested negative on Friday, Health Minister Himanta Biswa said. "Happy to inform that DC/SP of Morigaon district have tested negative. It is a big relief for us", the minister tweeted.

The samples of Morigaon DC Rituraj Bora and SP Swapnaneel Deka were taken for testing on Friday and the results were negative for COVID-19, he said adding that they would continue to be in quarantine for 14 days. The DC, SP and Joint Director of Health along with two journalists of Morigaon were asked to stay in quarantine as they had come in contact with two persons who tested positive on Thursday.

These two patients are secondary contacts of persons who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhis Nizamuddin, Biswa Sarma had said on Thursday. The cumulative number of patients in Assam now stands at 34, which include one dead and nine patients who have been cured and released from hospitals.

Thirty-three of the 34 patients in the state are related to the Jamaat event. Meanwhile, swab tets of 10 people from Hailakandi district, who attended a religious event in Guwahati last month, came negative for coronavirus, Joint Director of Health Services Dr Ramesh Chandra Dwivedy said.

They had attended a congregation held in the Athgaon Kabarsthan Masjid on March 12 and three of the attendees had earlier been tested positive for coronavirus infection. Meanwhile, one person of the district's Kalibari area was found in Delhi with COVID-19.

Monika Bhardwaj, DCP North of Delhi Police, informed this to the Hailakandi police and said there is a "huge possibility" that he may have infected his family members and others. District authorities, following investigations, said he had gone to Delhi almost two months ago and ruled out any possibility of his family members getting infected by him.

The district administration has made it mandatory to wear mask or face cover in public places with immediate effect..

