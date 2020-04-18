MP: 50 more COVID-19 patients in Indore; state tally now 1,360

MP: 50 more COVID-19 patients in Indore; state tally now 1,360PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 18-04-2020 09:15 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 09:15 IST
As 50 more persons tested coronavirus positive in Indore on Friday night, the number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh has climbed to 1,360, health officials said. So far, 69 persons have died due to the infection in the state, the officials said on Saturday.
With this, the number of coronavirus positive cases in Indore has gone up to 892. Of the 69 COVID-19 deaths in the state so far, as many as 47 people have died in this city alone, they said. According to the officials, six persons each have died in Bhopal and Ujjain, five in Dewas, four in Khargone and one in Chhindwara.
The deadly virus has now expanded its footprint to 25 out of 52 districts of the state, they added. Till now, 99 patients in the state have recovered and returned home, the officials said.
As many as 408 containment zones have been created across the affected cities in the state to curb the spread of the virus. The state had registered 470 coronavirus positive cases and 37 deaths on April 10. The number of COVID-19 patients on April 16 was 1,299 with 63 deaths, the health bulletin has said.
