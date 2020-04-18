Delhi: Social distancing observed at Ghazipur fruit and vegetable market

Left Menu
People maintained social distancing while making purchases at the Ghazipur fruit and vegetable market on Saturday morning, amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

ANI | Ghazipur (Delhi) | Updated: 18-04-2020 09:52 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 09:52 IST
Social distancing observed at Ghazipur fruit and vegetable market amid COVID-19 outbreak. Photo/ ANI. Image Credit: ANI

People maintained social distancing while making purchases at the Ghazipur fruit and vegetable market on Saturday morning, amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. Everyone had their faces covered with masks or handkerchiefs as a precautionary measure.

Traders also followed the odd-even rule according to their shed numbers at the Ghazipur fruit and vegetable market. Earlier this week, APMC Chairman Adil Ahmad Khan had said: "We are going to apply the rule of Odd-Even in all the mandis of Delhi. We have found in the review today that the rule of Odd-Even in Azadpur Mandi has been successful. So, we will be starting this rule in other mandis of Delhi,"

"Vegetables and fruits cannot be sanitised chemically, so we are giving permission of Alternate Days Shed. There will be sale in one shed for one day so that we can sanitise the other shed properly on that day," he added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extended the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown till May 3 to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Delhi is 1,707. Till now, 72 people have been cured and discharged, while 42 deaths have been reported. The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is 14,378, including 11,906 active cases. So far, 1,991 patients have either been cured and discharged while 480 deaths have been recorded, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health. (ANI)

