Odisha govt asks district Collectors to review status of migrant workers, ensure women's safety in camps

The Odisha government has asked all district administrations to conduct a review of the situation relating to migrant labourers and stranded persons in the state amid COVID-19 lockdown. It has also asked to ensure the safety of women and girls in the shelter camps on utmost priority.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 18-04-2020 12:20 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 12:20 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Odisha government has asked all district administrations to conduct a review of the situation relating to migrant labourers and stranded persons in the state amid COVID-19 lockdown. It has also asked to ensure the safety of women and girls in the shelter camps on utmost priority. Anu Garg, Principal Secretary, Labour and ESI Department, in her letter to all district collectors wrote, "You are requested to immediately undertake a review of the situation relating to migrant labourers and stranded persons in the state."

Garg also requested them to appoint nodal officers, if not done already for coordinating and monitoring issues relating to migrant workers. "Ensure food and shelter - as most of you have already done. Psychosocial counselling be provided - as is being done in many area. Enumeration has been done by you, but must be updated constantly," Garg stated.

Besides this, Garg said, "Safety of women and girls in camps - utmost priority be given to this. Medical facilities to them through MMUs... Trained counsellors available in districts be utilised for psychosocial counselling. Since for many, language may be a barrier, you may identify people in the district/their 'Samaj', who could converse with them in their language." The Principal Secretary also stated that proper sanitization at the camps, especially toilets; provision of soaps, masks, sanitisers, mosquito nets; provision of sanitary napkins etc. through NGOs/CSR may be ensured.

"Above all observing of social distance and all other precautions at the camp. Special care to be taken if kids are present in the camps. Appropriate food, biscuits and medical check up to be done. In some cases rather than cooked food migrant workers are preferring dry ration. May be coordinated," Garg noted. As per the date available with state government, around 2,583 relief camps for around 77,500 guest workers have been established access the state and food and accommodation along with health facilities have been provided to these migrant workers, who are from various states.

The directions were given in reference with the Cabinet Secretary letter to Chief Secretary written on April 15 asking to undertake a comprehensive enumeration of migrant laboures and stranded persons, and make all necessary arrangements for them. (ANI)

