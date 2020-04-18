Left Menu
Development News Edition

25 relief flights departed from Dabolim Airport so far, says official

Some 25 relief flights carrying more than 4,700 stranded citizens from various countries have departed from the Dabolim International Airport so far, Goa Airport Director Gagan Malik said.

ANI | Goa (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-04-2020 13:04 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 13:04 IST
25 relief flights departed from Dabolim Airport so far, says official
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Some 25 relief flights carrying more than 4,700 stranded citizens from various countries have departed from the Dabolim International Airport so far, Goa Airport Director Gagan Malik said. "Team GOA takes pride in sending more than 4,700 passengers around world. It is a dedicated and selfless service of the AAI staff and other stakeholders," Malik told ANI over phone on Saturday.

The official stated that a B777-300 relief flight carrying 406 passengers on board departed from the Goa Airport yesterday night. "It was the 25th relief flight that took off from Goa Airport," he said. Strict thermal screening and social distancing measures, undertaken to contain the coronavirus spread was maintained at every checking, pre-security and immigration post at the airport, the airport director said.

Hand sanitisers are made available at all key touchpoints on the ground and in the aircraft. Necessary arrangements including food and water are also provided for the passengers who mostly arrive early due to required protocols, the official said. To contain the spread of the deadly contagion, which has infected more than 14000 people across the country, the Centre has restricted all national and international flights from operating in India. As a result, thousands of foreigners, mostly on a visit to India, remained stranded at various locations within the country. Domestic airlines, along with a few international relief flights, have evacuated most of them so far.

On Friday, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that his State would become COVID-19 free in the next few days. "Out of the seven cases, only one case is now positive in the State. If all goes well, in the coming days, Goa would become a COVID-19 free state," he said at a press conference.

Sawant further announced that wearing of masks would be made compulsory. On April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of COVID-19 lockdown till May 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Rajnath Singh reviews functioning of AFMS to contain spread of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Envoy says over 2,200 stranded French citizens evacuated from India post lockdown

Over 2,200 French citizens who were stranded in India due to the COVID-19 lockdown have been evacuated till now, Frances ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain, said on Saturday, while appreciating the excellent cooperation of central and loc...

Screening of entire Lovely Professional University campus shall be completed by today evening: Spl. Chief Secretary, Punjab

The screening of the entire Lovely Professional University campus shall be completed by today evening, said KBS Sidhu, Spl. Chief Secretary, Punjab on Saturday. Thereafter, Administration shall be focusing on the PG accommodations around th...

Thomas Rhett, daughters perform song from 'Frozen' for 'Disney Singalong Special'

American singer-songwriter Thomas Rhett Atkins, along with his daughters made a special appearance on The Disney Family Singalong. According to People magazine, the 30-year-old singers daughters, 4-and-a-half-year-old Willa Gray, and 2-and-...

Indonesia reports 325 new coronavirus cases, total 6,248

Indonesia reported 325 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the total number of infections in the worlds fourth most populous country to 6,248.Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto also reported 15 new deaths, taking the total to 53...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020