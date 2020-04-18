NDMC engineer tests positive for COVID-19

An engineer of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, officials here said

The engineer was tasked with building maintenance and was also working during the lockdown period, they said

"One NDMC engineer has been tested positive for COVID-19. Contact-tracing is being done as per protocol and necessary action would be taken. Entire Palika Kendra is being disinfected," a senior NDMC official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

