Maharashtra: MLA Ravi Rana hospitalised

PTI | Amravati | Updated: 18-04-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 18:14 IST
Ravi Rana, independent MLA from Badnera in Maharashtra's Amravati district, was admitted to a hospital on Saturday for sunstroke, his wife and MP Navneet Rana said. Doctors have collected swab samples of both her and her husband to check if they have contracted coronavirus, hospital sources said.

According to Navneet Rana, who is independent MP from Amravati, her husband suffered a sunstroke while distributing food grains, groceries and other essential items to the needy during lockdown three days ago. She contacted the local civil surgeon as he was running high fever and Ravi Rana was admitted to Radiant Hospital here, she said.

Throat swabs of both her and her husband have been sent for testing, hospital sources said. The Ranas had returned to the city from Delhi on March 21 and quarantined themselves for three days as they had come in contact with MP Dushyant Singh who had attended a party thrown by Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor who was later found to have contracted coronavirus.

When contacted, district collector Shailesh Naval said the Ranas can't be said to be suspected coronavirus patients at this stage..

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

