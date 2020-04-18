Left Menu
COVID-19 lockdown: Madras HC postpones summer vacation from May 1-31

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-04-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 20:33 IST
The Madras high court on Saturday decided to postpone its summer vacation falling between May 1 to May 31 to ensure full and effective functioning of the courts in view of the COVID-19 lockdown. It further informed that both the principal bench in Madras and its Madurai bench will continue to function regularly during May 1 to May 31.

"....on account of spread of COVID-19 pandemic, and in view of the limited nature of functioning of the high court due to the lockdown in Tamil Nadu and in order to ensure full and effective functioning of the high court, the summer vacation of the court stands postponed sine die subject to any decision being taken in the future," the notification issued by the high court registry said. Similarly, through a separate official memorandum, the court declared that the summer vacation of all the subordinate courts in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry has been kept in abeyance and stands adjourned.

All such courts shall function regularly during the said period, the memorandum added. This apart, the administrative committee of the court headed by the Chief Justice AP Sahi has also resolved to continue the present mode of restrictive functioning by taking up only emergency and urgent matters till May 3.

