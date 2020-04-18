Nine of 10 foreigners who visited virus hotspot Nanjangud traced: Karnataka minister

Nine of 10 foreigners who visited virus hotspot Nanjangud traced: Karnataka ministerPTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-04-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 20:59 IST
The Karnataka government has managed to get the contact details of nine out of 10 foreign nationals who had visited Jubilant Life Sciences, a pharmaceutical company in Mysuru district's Nanjangud which has been declared a coronavirus hotspot, State minister S Suresh Kumar said on Saturday. As many as 66 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nanjangud.
While investigating the source of virus in what is now known as 'Nanjangud cluster', the Mysuru administration could get information that 10 foreign nationals had visited this town, Kumar told reporters. Soon the External Affairs Ministry's help was sought which managed to track nine of them, Kumar said, adding that the MEA contacted its embassies in China, Germany, Japan and USA to track these persons.
"Out of 10,they could contact nine and got details. All of them have said that they were all healthy and they did not have any symptoms.
Hence, they did not feel the need to undergo COVID-19 tests," the minister said. He opined that many people do not show the symptoms but they could be carriers of the virus.
"It all depends on the person's immunity," Kumar explained. A foreign national from Germany who had visited Nanjangud could not be reached as her contact details were not available.PTI GMS BN WELCOME BN WELCOME
