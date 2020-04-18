Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amid COVID-19 crisis, 3 health workers attacked in Indore

In yet another case of an attack on COVID-19 frontline fighters, three women ASHA workers were allegedly assaulted by a man in Vinoba Nagar area of Indore on Saturday while they were conducting a survey.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 18-04-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 21:07 IST
Amid COVID-19 crisis, 3 health workers attacked in Indore
Vinod Dixit, SHO, of the Palasia police station talking to reporters on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

In yet another case of an attack on COVID-19 frontline fighters, three women ASHA workers were allegedly assaulted by a man in Vinoba Nagar area of Indore on Saturday while they were conducting a survey. "Our team was conducting the survey in the Vinoba Nagar area, right then a criminal from the area, named Paras, attacked our people. He pelted stones and also slapped them. He is a known criminal and has several past records, he was selling alcohol in the area. Their mobiles were snatched, broken and he also abused them," Dr Praveen Chaure, of the AYUSH Department, told reporters here.

Meanwhile, the Rohini Tiwari and Shilpi Jain, the two others in the team, alleged that the accused had started abusing them without any reason and then attacked the third member in the team. "We were sitting away from the place and were checking our mobiles when the fight was happening. Suddenly, a person came and attacked our madam, he snatched her mobile and threw it away, shattering it. He also slapped her and held her by the neck," Tiwari said, while Jain too verified the claims made by her.

However, Vinod Dixit, SHO, of the Palasia police station in Indore, said that the workers had been attacked due to confusion and added that an FIR has been recorded in the matter. "The accused Paras was fighting with his neighbours. The men were fighting and they thought that the female workers have recorded the incident and will send it to the police. Following this, a man snatched a worker's phone and threw it away. A worker has also received a minor injury on her forehead. Her medical is being performed," Dixit said.

The accused was later arrested in the evening. As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday evening, Madhya Pradesh has 1,355 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Indore is the worst-affected district in Madhya Pradesh due to COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

26 Navy personnel in Western Naval Command test positive for coronavirus

Ringing alarm bells for the military, 26 Indian Navy personnel have tested positive for coronavirus at the strategically-located Western Naval Command in Mumbai, in the first case of a major outbreak of the deadly infection in the armed for...

Assam not to use Chinese PPE for now, following rumours about quality: Health Minister

Three days after 50,000 personal protective equipment PPE kits reached Assam from China, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said those would not be used for now as rumours have been spread about their quality, creating do...

239 new coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad, total 862

With 239 new patients found on Saturday, the number of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad rose to 862, a health department official said. The city has witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases over the last few days due to concentrated testing in ho...

Kerala prepared to accommodate needs of NRI population on their return: Pinarayi Vijayan

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said that state government has made all arrangements, including COVID-19 hospitals in all districts and 2,50,000 additional beds, to meet any needs which could arise when the ex-pat population ret...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020