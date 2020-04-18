Coronavirus: Goa procures 1,000 thermal guns for govt offices

Goa will get 1,000 thermal gunsby Sunday to place at the entrance of government officesexpected to open on April 20 to check people for coronavirussymptoms, state health minister Vishwajit Rane said

He thanked the Union government for helping transportthe guns to the coastal state

"We are happy to announce 1000 thermal guns areprocured by Health Ministry, Government of Goa. They will beairlifted and delivered to Goa by tomorrow. I am grateful toGovernment of India for their assistance in transporting thesethermal guns," he tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.