Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dushyant Chautala urges Centre to lift ban on operation of brick kilns in NCR

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-04-2020 22:48 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 22:48 IST
Dushyant Chautala urges Centre to lift ban on operation of brick kilns in NCR

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday asked the Centre to immediately lift the National Green Tribunal ban on the operation of brick kilns in NCR, saying the environment has become largely clean during the nationwide lockdown. Chautala, whose Jannayak Janta Party is a coalition partner of the BJP in Haryana, made this demand during a meeting of Union Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar with states' rural development ministers via video conference, an official statement said.        "During the nationwide lockdown period, the environment in NCR has become largely clean and over 57 per cent of Haryana's area falls under the region," Chautala said.

The National Green Tribunal had earlier this year directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to conduct a carrying capacity study of brick kilns in NCR and other regions and its impact on ambient air quality. The NGT had said that brick kilns can be permitted only after ascertaining the carrying capacity and the number of units functional in an area without the risk of degrading the environment. During the lockdown, the deputy chief minister said, MGNREGA workers should be allowed to engage in agricultural work, whether it is harvesting, loading-unloading in mandis or storing in godowns.

He also demanded that the central government make Aadhaar data available to the state through application programming interface to prevent double entries in wages being paid under the MGNREGA. Chautala also informed Tomar that procurement of mustard in Haryana had started from April 15, while the purchase of wheat will begin from April 20. The Union minister asked states to engage MGNREGA labourers in construction works under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Tomar also appreciated the steps being taken by the states to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Radha Soami Satsang Beas helps needy, offers centres for isolation camps to fight COVID-19

Amid the challenge posed by COVID-19, Radha Soami Satsang Beas RSSB is supporting the needy financially and is supplying them food packets. It has offered its centres across India for shelter to migrant labourers, for isolation camps and f...

COVID-19: Drugs with less than 60 pc shelf life allowed to be imported on condition

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation CDSCO has allowed import of drugs with a less than 60 per cent residual shelf life on the condition that the importers shall have to give an undertaking that ...

Denmark increases economic support to businesses hit by lockdown

Denmarks government announced around 100 billion Danish crowns 14.6 billion worth of measures on Saturday to support businesses struggling during the coronavirus lockdown. The measures include direct economic aid to businesses, state-guaran...

Netflix adds HDR, HD support to Oppo Reno3 Pro and Mi Note 10 Lite

Netflix has updated its list of smartphones and tablets that support video playback in HD and HDR 10 playback mode. According to Mashable India, Oppo, Sony, and Xiaomi smartphones have been added to the list which means that a lot more peop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020