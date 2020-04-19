Fighting COVID-19 situation in state on multiple fronts: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

The Rajasthan government is fighting the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak in the state on the health as well as the economy front, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Saturday. The chief minister was addressing a press briefing held via video-conferencing here.

"Economic activities have come to a standstill across the country and people do not have employment. Due to the lockdown, there has been a huge reduction in the revenue received by the Centre and the states. There has been an adverse impact on the economy and the industry has also suffered greatly. "In such a situation, the state government is fighting on the health as well as the economic front," Gehlot said. FCI godowns are full of wheat and in such a situation, the Centre should distribute wheat among those who need it, whether they have a ration card or not, he said. Besides, those not covered under the National Food Security Act should also be provided wheat so that no one has to sleep hungry, Gehlot added. The chief minister said that the Centre and the states would have to work together to bring the economy back on track. The process of lifting the lockdown will also have to be implemented in a phased manner, he added. Gehlot said mistreating frontline warriors, who are risking their lives to combat coronavirus, was a condemnable act. Eight people have been arrested in Tonk district for attacking policemen, he said, adding that 191 people have been arrested in such cases across the state so far.

