Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fighting COVID-19 situation in state on multiple fronts: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-04-2020 00:12 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 00:12 IST
Fighting COVID-19 situation in state on multiple fronts: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

The Rajasthan government is fighting the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak in the state on the health as well as the economy front, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Saturday. The chief minister was addressing a press briefing held via video-conferencing here.

"Economic activities have come to a standstill across the country and people do not have employment. Due to the lockdown, there has been a huge reduction in the revenue received by the Centre and the states. There has been an adverse impact on the economy and the industry has also suffered greatly. "In such a situation, the state government is fighting on the health as well as the economic front," Gehlot said. FCI godowns are full of wheat and in such a situation, the Centre should distribute wheat among those who need it, whether they have a ration card or not, he said. Besides, those not covered under the National Food Security Act should also be provided wheat so that no one has to sleep hungry, Gehlot added. The chief minister said that the Centre and the states would have to work together to bring the economy back on track. The process of lifting the lockdown will also have to be implemented in a phased manner, he added. Gehlot said mistreating frontline warriors, who are risking their lives to combat coronavirus, was a condemnable act. Eight people have been arrested in Tonk district for attacking policemen, he said, adding that 191 people have been arrested in such cases across the state so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

Air India opens bookings on select domestic routes from May 4, intl from June 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Number of coronarivus cases in Egypt passes 3,000

Egypt confirmed 188 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total to 3,032, according to a health ministry statement.Nineteen new deaths caused by the illness were reported, raising the total to 224.Egypt has imposed a ...

Riot Games offering up to $100K for vulnerabilities in Vanguard

Riot Games has offered hackers up to 100,000 to discover vulnerabilities in Vanguard, the controversial anti-cheat system used by Valorant. The payouts that Riot Games have posted on their HackerOne bounty board reportedly are some of the b...

Coronavirus cases in Delhi climb to 1,893, death toll 43: Authorities

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Saturday climbed to 1,893, with 186 fresh cases and one death being reported in a day, according to the Delhi government authorities. Of the total 43 fatalities reported till ...

44 jihadists found dead in Chad prison: prosecutor

A group of 44 suspected members of Boko Haram, arrested during a recent operation against the jihadist group, have been found dead in the prison where they were being held, Chads chief prosecutor announced SaturdaySpeaking on national telev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020