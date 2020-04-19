Left Menu
Rape of visually impaired woman in MP: NCW writes to DGP for strict action, swift investigation

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Saturday wrote to Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police for swift investigation and strict legal action against the accused, who has allegedly raped a visually impaired woman in Shahpura area of Bhopal.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2020 05:12 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 05:12 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Saturday wrote to Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police for swift investigation and strict legal action against the accused, who has allegedly raped a visually impaired woman in Shahpura area of Bhopal. "The Commission is perturbed by the reported incident and is concerned about the safety and security of woman despite the enactment of Criminal Law Amendment Act, 2013, and at a time when there are strict restrictions on the movement of people across the country due to COVID-19 lockdown situation," said the NCW in a statement.

"The Commission has written to VK Singh, Director General of Police, Madhya Pradesh for swift investigation on the crime and strict legal action be taken against the culprit," it added. A 53-year-old visually impaired woman was allegedly raped by an unidentified accused inside her house on Friday in Bhopal.The woman, who is a bank officer, was alone at home during the incident as her husband and family have been stranded in Rajasthan due to the COVID-19 lockdown.According to the victim's complaint, she was asleep in her home when an unidentified man entered her room and raped her.Speaking to ANI, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjay Sahu said that police have visited the spot and inspected the entire crime scene. The victim was sent for medical examination.A case has been registered against unknown accused in Shahpura police station under sections 376 and 377 of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

