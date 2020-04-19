Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pepper trade resumes in Kochi amid COVID-19 lockdown

Pepper trade in Kochi has been resumed this week amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, after seven tonnes of its stock arrived from the Idukki district on April 16.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 19-04-2020 09:09 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 09:09 IST
Pepper trade resumes in Kochi amid COVID-19 lockdown
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Pepper trade in Kochi has been resumed this week amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, after seven tonnes of its stock arrived from the Idukki district on April 16. Earlier, the trade was on hold due to the nationwide lockdown and transportation or trading weren't taking place. The trade resumed after the intervention of the Kerala government amid the lockdown.

''We expect more pepper to arrive from Wayanad and Idukki districts. It will happen when the lockdown is relaxed. The pepper dealers from Idukki and Wayanad districts had approached the authorities for permission to open their shops," said Kishore Shamji, owner of Kishore Spices at Mattancherry, Kochi. "Earlier, we sought immediate intervention of the Kerala government to ease the scenario when the Tamil Nadu border denied the entry of vehicles. These restrictions had affected the availability of trucks for outward consignment movement from the terminal market,'' Shamji added.

Pepper farmers too have welcomed the resumption of trade. ''Agriculture is the only source of income for my family. I tried to sell 15 kgs of pepper after the lockdown was announced, but nobody came to buy this. Now, I'm very glad to hear that pepper trade has resumed. I hope life will get back to normal,'' said CJ Varghese, a pepper farmer in Mattancherry, Kochi. Currently, ungarbled pepper has a rate of Rs. 300 per kilogram. Malabar Garbled-1 variety is for Rs. 320 and new pepper is for Rs 290. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar holds COVID-19 review meeting with officials

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a review meeting with officials of various departments on the measures taken in wake of the situation arising out of the COVID-19 crisis. The Chief Minister, during the meeting on Saturday, emphasised ...

Environmentalists criticise AP govt over housing project on mangrove land

Environmentalist Bolisetty Satyanarayana has slammed the Andhra Pradesh government over a housing project in East Godavari, which he claimed will destroy mangroves. Satyanarayana, who is an environment conservationist, in a letter to Chief ...

Australia calls for independent probe into global virus response

Australia on Sunday called for an independent investigation into the global response to the coronavirus pandemic, including the World Health Organizations handling of the crisis. Foreign Minister Marise Payne said the country would insist o...

Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 2,458 to 139,897 - RKI

Germanys confirmed coronavirus cases have risen by 2,458 to 139,897, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Sunday. That was lower than a 3,609 increase reported on Saturday, by when cases of infections ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020