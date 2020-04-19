Supply of non-essential goods by e-commerce companies to remain prohibited during lockdown: MHA

The supply of non-essential goods by e-commerce companies will remain prohibited during the countrywide lockdown, said the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday. The nationwide lockdown in India meant for a period of 21 days, was extended till May 3 by the government. And only the delivery of essential goods was allowed under the first phase of lockdown between March 24 and April 14.

The Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal also welcomed the decision saying that the move will create a level playing field for small retailers. "Grateful to Prime Minister Modi for the clarification that e-commerce companies can only supply essential goods during the lockdown. This will create a level playing field for small retailers," said the minister.

The industry body, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has also welcomed the development. "CAIT demolished a sinister plan of e-commerce companies to trade in non-essential commodities. Accepting the objection of CAIT, the MHA excluded the permission granted earlier and now e-commerce can only trade in essential commodities," said CAIT Secretary-General Praveen Khandelwal. (ANI)

